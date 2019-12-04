Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/04/19)

TODAY: Pleasant conditions are in store for this afternoon with nice, mild temperatures in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Thanks to a weak front, our winds will be out of the northwest and generally light. We are not expecting much of a change to our weather pattern with this front, although there will be more moisture in the mid to high levels of the atmosphere. All this means, is cloud cover will start increasing by the evening and into Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Overnight, cloud cover will be on the increase with lows cooling back into the lower 40s. Our winds will be calm to light throughout the night and early morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: We are still in store for another pleasant afternoon for Thursday with highs getting back into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Our next weather system will arrive late in the evening with a few light showers for the Northeast ArkLaMiss. This activity will continue to develop early Friday morning and become more scattered. A few thunderstorms could develop, but at this time it is not expected to be severe.

Drier conditions will settle in by Friday afternoon and into the weekend. We will see a slight drop in temperature by Saturday, but we will rebound back into the 70s by Sunday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

