Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/30/20)

TODAY: Good Wednesday morning! We will start to see changes to our weather pattern today out ahead of our next storm system. Cloud cover will build back in and eventually a few isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop by the late afternoon. NO SEVERE WEATHER is expected for today, just a few brief downpours at times. Highs for today will be warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers will remain from late Wednesday evening into early Thursday, mostly for the Northwest ArkLaMiss and across South Arkansas. Lows will be fairly mild ranging anywhere from the 50s to the 60s thanks to the cloud cover.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday (New Year’s Eve) is when our next storm system will move through. We’ll see showers and storm pick up through the late morning and into the afternoon, where we will have a chance to see some severe weather. The central ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) while the Southeastern ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5). Heavy downpours, strong winds, and an isolated chance for tornadoes will be possible, so make sure you stay weather aware and have ways of receiving weather updates.

Storm Prediction Center: Day 2

Potential Impacts for Severe Weather Thursday

The last of the rain should be moving out by the early morning hours on Friday. Afterwards, winds will return back out of the west and conditions will begin to dry out, skies will slowly clear, and temperatures will begin to fall. Highs for Friday will settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will not feel the effects of the cooler air until the weekend. Highs so far will stay cool in the lower and middle 50s while lows at night are expected to fall back into the 30s. By the official first week of 2021, there could be a small warming trend that will lead our highs to settle near seasonal in the lower 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

