Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/02/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are off to another cold start temperatures sitting in the 30s and 40s. For today, there is going to be a steady increase in cloud cover as our next weather system approaches the ArkLaMiss. It will be followed by an increase in showers chances, especially for our western counties and parishes. Be sure to have umbrella or rain jacket before you head out today, as most of the rain for today will be on and off. High temperatures this afternoon will settle into the middle 50s.

TONIGHT: The rain will continue and eventually become a light drizzle overnight into early

Thursday morning. Lows will not be as cold, but will remain cool in the lower 40s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of the light drizzle should wrap up around noon Thursday afternoon. Clouds will stick around as high temperatures stay cool in the lower to middle 50s. By Friday, cloud cover will gradually decrease, allowing for more sunshine to return in time for the weekend. Highs will stay uniform in the middle to upper 50s with possibly some lower 60s popping up by Sunday.

A possible weak, dry cold front will arrive by next Monday to keep our temperatures in the upper 50s to the lower 60s for the start of the new week. So far, conditions will be staying dry.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX