Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/29/21)

TODAY: For today, we are starting off the morning with showers and storms with temperatures from the middle 50s to lower 70s. We will approach record breaking heat for today with highs around 80 with scattered chances for showers and storms through the afternoon and possibly into the evening. Some storms could briefly be strong or severe, producing strong, damaging winds and a brief isolated tornado. Some pockets of hail could be possible up to 1 inch and some local heavy rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center outlook has changed this morning. The level 2 slight risk has been moved mainly for our South Arkansas Counties and far Northeast Louisiana Parishes. The rest of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms may linger just a bit longer for the late night Wednesday into early Thursday, but the threat for severe weather should diminish. Lows will stay pretty mild in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be a “gap” day. This means it will be cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s with only a small chance for isolated showers. There will not be a threat for severe weather.

The threat for strong to severe weather will return Friday (mainly late Friday night into Saturday). Our day 3 severe weather outlook has put our South Arkansas Counties under a level 2 slight risk with some of Northeast Louisiana under a level 1 marginal risk.

STORM PREDICITION CENTER: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

Our day 4 outlook (Saturday to early Sunday) still has most of the ArkLaMiss under the light yellow color, which is a 15% chance for strong to severe weather. We will continue to watch for updates over the next couple of days.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER: SATURDAY – EARLY SUNDAY

Heading into 2022, cooler and drier weather will return with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

