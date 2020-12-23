Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/23/20)

TODAY: Good Wednesday morning! A cold front is set to arrive later this afternoon, and it will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms for the ArkLaMiss. Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to become briefly strong or severe with the primary concern being the chance for strong, damaging straight line winds. Heavy downpours, lightning and a possible brief spin up tornado can’t be completely ruled out, so be sure you are staying weather aware.

TONIGHT: The last of the showers will move on out late tonight into early Thursday morning. Cooler air behind the cold front will begin to filter in, allowing for our lows tonight to fall back into the lower 30s. Winds will stay breezy out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine will return for Christmas Eve, but it is going to be quite chilly! Highs will only top into the upper 40s as winds stay breezy at 10-20 mph. Christmas Eve night will be cold in the upper 20s, but at least we will be dry with clear skies as Santa makes his way into town!

Christmas Day will be just as beautiful and chilly as sunshine will return with highs in the lower 50s. By the weekend, temperatures will begin to improve and returning to around seasonal in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a chance for isolated showers late Sunday night.

Have a great Wednesday! Stay weather aware.

-Lexi

