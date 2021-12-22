Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 22nd

West Monroe, LA – (12/22/21)

Temperatures this morning starting in the 30s around the ArkLaMiss. A cool start no doubt, but temperatures this afternoon will be warming better than yesterday into the lower end of the 60s. Clear skies and light winds will make for a nice afternoon.

With winds out of the north this morning, dry air is still in place. However, as we work through the day, winds will shift to back out of the south. This allows for gulf moisture to filter back in and increasing dewpoint values. The moisture will rule the forecast as dewpoints climb into the 50s by Thursday.

With the moisture back in action, daytime highs and overnight lows will be well above average. Temperatures still reaching the mid and upper 70s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.