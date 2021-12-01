Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It’s the first day of December and Meteorological Winter, but it certainly will not feel like winter this afternoon. Highs will warm into the middle 70s as skies stay mostly sunny through the first half of the day. We can expect a few more clouds to build by the late afternoon and evening as winds stay out of the southwest.

TONIGHT: Lows will feel cool, but they will be higher than the last few mornings in the lower 50s. Winds will stay light out of the southwest under partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect very warm temperatures through the rest of the work week in the upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows at night will settle into the 50s.

This weekend, expect isolated to scattered chances for showers while highs settle into the lower 70s. Another cold front will track through the ArkLaMiss by Monday which will keep rain chances in the forecast. Highs by next week will be more seasonal in the lower to middle 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

