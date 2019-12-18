Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/18/19)

TODAY: Sunny skies are in store for us this afternoon with temperatures slightly warming up into the lower to middle 50s. A surface high pressure will assist in keeping our skies clear and an upper level ridge pattern will help to calm our winds at the surface by later this afternoon and overnight tonight.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be another cold one with lows dropping into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Make sure to bring sensitive plants inside along with your pets. Skies will remain clear and winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the surface high pressure moves east, cloud cover will gradually start to increase starting Thursday and into Friday. This is due to an upper level disturbance which looks to be the next rain maker. For the ArkLaMiss, we could see one or two spotty showers early Saturday morning, for most of this rain activity is expected to be south along the Gulf Coast. At this time, it is not looking like a big concern, and we will dry out for the afternoon. Heading into early next week, temperatures will return into the 60s with plenty of sunshine!

