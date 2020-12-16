Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/16/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! The last of the drizzle has fizzled out, leaving behind a cloudy and chilly start to our morning. Through the afternoon, high pressure to our west will build in and this will slowly break down the cloud cover. In fact, we might get lucky enough to see a bit of sunshine for the late afternoon and early evening. Despite this, it’s looking like another chilly day as highs top into the upper 40s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies should completely clear overnight tonight, which will make for a cold night ahead. Lows will fall back into the lower 30s with a few areas dropping into the upper 20s. Be sure to bring sensitive plants inside along with your pets.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern for Thursday, allowing for plenty of sunshine as highs stay cool in the lower 50s. Eventually high pressure will sweep eastward for Friday, bringing our winds back out of the south. This will help increase our temperatures a bit for the afternoon as we aim for the upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday afternoon.

The dry weather will not last for long, for another weather system will move in by Saturday to put rain chances back into the forecast. It should be a rather quick moving system, and we will not see a drastic change in temperature. So far, highs for the weekend are aiming for the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

