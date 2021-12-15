Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/15/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Expect it to be another cloudy and warm day ahead with highs around 75. Winds will stay out of the south and may be breezy at times at 5-15 mph. Rain chances for today should remain near 0%.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will stay as lows settle mild in the middle 60s. Some areas could see a chance for patchy fog, but coverage at this time should be limited. Winds will remain out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will stall just north of the ArkLaMiss on Thursday. We will see the chance for a few showers and storms, with maybe a brief isolated strong to severe storm. The far Northwest corner of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk for some possible small hail and strong winds.

This front will pull up to the north on Friday, so rain chances will be very limited as we stay cloudy and warm. By Saturday, an upper level system will drive the cold front through our area, increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. Reinforcing cooler air will arrive in time for Sunday with highs falling back near 50 with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

