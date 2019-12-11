Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/11/19)

TODAY: The rain and clouds have cleared out, allowing for the sun to return for this afternoon. We are starting off cold in the lower 30s and upper 20s, and we are expecting highs for today to reach the lower to middle 50s with winds slightly breezy out of the northeast.

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures will once again drop around or below the freezing mark under clear skies. Winds will be light from the northeast. Make sure to once again bring sensitive plants inside and your pets.

LOOKING AHEAD: Over the next 3-5 days, conditions will remain nice and dry, allowing us time to recover from the rainfall from yesterday. With each day, our temperatures will steadily improve into the middle 50s all the way into the 60s in time for the weekend. Thursday and Friday will see an increase in cloud cover, with a very weak shortwave trough. All this trough is doing is keep our temperatures a bit on the cooler side for the next few days. Our moisture at the surface will be sparse, so we are not expecting any shower activity for Thursday or Friday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

