WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Chilly conditions will kick off this Wednesday morning. Reinforced cold and dry air will keep temperatures cooler today compared to yesterday and also keep skies clear. As high pressure moves eastward, southerly flow will increase dewpoints, and a few clouds develop tomorrow becoming mostly cloudy by Friday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for areas south of I-20 on Friday, but the big topic is our weather maker this weekend.

Depending on how much instability is in place along with wind vectors and thermo profiles will determine the severity of storms on Saturday which does seem sufficient for severe weather. There is a 15% slight risk for the entire ArkLaMiss. All modes of severe weather(winds, hail, tornadoes) are possible.

The uncertainty is which areas will see the best development. For now, it is best to review your severe weather plans and be actively alert during the daytime hours Saturday. After the cold front pushes southward, much cooler air will drop temperatures into next week.