WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A broad upper level low is positioned further north across the great plains which will have an impact on our weather pattern this week. A cold front will move through later today dropping temperatures below freezing. Winds will also be breezy resulting in potential cold wind chills overnight into tomorrow morning. Skies will remain clear with some daytime clouds tomorrow as the area of low pressure moves into the Ohio river valley. Any precipitation will remain far to the north into Tennessee and northern Arkansas. We will remain dry and below average for the remainder of 2023. Next week, our next system could bring some light patchy showers to kick off the new year.