WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Temperatures will start off just below freezing this morning. Patchy frost will be possible in a few spots. High level clouds have settled in and will stick around throughout the day. Expect some sunshine just mixed with some clouds. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow with the southeasterly winds.

A series of disturbances will be ongoing back off to the west. The first one will arrive by Friday bring patchy showers. The second one will arrive later Saturday into Sunday bringing scattered showers and t-storms. A third round could still keep some lingering showers possible through Christmas Day. As of now expected a soggy Christmas weekend. Temperatures will become a bit cooler later next week.