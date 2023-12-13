WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Starting off a bit chilly with temperatures in the mid 30’s and near freezing. Patchy frost will also be possible with dewpoints up in reference to the temperature. Southwesterly winds aloft will carry east pacific moisture into the region allow for a increase in cloud cover. The sun will peak through these clouds throughout the day.

A closed low pressure that develops in New Mexico will move east and could cause a spark up of showers across the region late Friday into Saturday. This will be beneficial since we are still under drought conditions. Skies will clear by next Monday as temps stay a few degrees above average in the lower 60’s but overnight lows could return back to the 30’s next week.