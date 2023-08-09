WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will linger around this morning. Still cannot rule out a stray patchy shower in parts of south Arkansas today with the remnants of the frontal boundary that will slowly push northward and return much of the region to very hot and humid conditions. Heat advisories will be in effect as the heat index could climb back to the mid 100’s. Dewpoints won’t be as high limiting the heat index to 5-7 degrees hotter than the actual temperature.

That will be a different case for areas to the southeast near the MS River Valley where the heat index could climb above 110 degrees. Regardless, heat safety still remains the priority for outdoors activities during the afternoon hours today. Conditions will stay hot and humid for the remainder of the week before a cool front pushes in next week slightly increasing rain chances.