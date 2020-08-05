Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/05/20)

TODAY: Well, today’s forecast will pretty much be a carbon copy of our forecast from yesterday. Highs will once again top in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies and winds from the north and northeast will continue to filter in some of that slightly cooler and drier air.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will stay mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: A stationary front to our west may provide lift for a few showers to develop for our Thursday, but once again it will be limited. Highs will peak in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. This trend will continue into Friday and Saturday, but our temperatures will begin to see a gradual warm up while at the same time humidity will begin to increase. So far, Sunday looks to be the day a few isolated showers and storms return driven by daytime heating.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX