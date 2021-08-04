Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/04/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week. Today will be very warm with high temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, continuing to filter in some slightly drier air. This will make our humidity values a bit more bearable. This will not make a huge difference from what it has been feeling over the last couple of days, but we will take what we can get especially for this time of the year. Despite this, continue to keep heat safety in mind if you plan to be outdoors.

TONIGHT: Overnight, lows will return back to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be clear to mostly clear with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Over the next couple of days and as we head closer to the weekend, we will see our temperatures gradually increase along with our humidity values. Highs are expected to return back to the middle and upper 90s by Saturday and Sunday. Winds will return back out of the east and southeast, filtering moisture back into the ArkLaMiss and bringing back those uncomfortable conditions.

Rain chances will be limited over the next several days, giving us a break from all the rain we have see over the last couple of months. This is not to say the forecast can’t change or a stray shower couldn’t develop, but as it shows right now, coverage is not too great, so we will keep rain chances close to or near zero.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX