WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/03/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Expect another round of scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not anticipated, but some some storms could still produce breezy winds, brief heavy rain, along with lightning and thunder. Highs for today will be near seasonal in the lower to middle 90s, with a heat advisory in place for the western and northwestern half of the ArkLaMiss until this evening at 7 PM.

TONIGHT: One or two showers may linger into the late night hours before clearing up around midnight. Lows will settle near 74 with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another chance for showers and storms will be possible for Thursday afternoon and evening with no severe weather expected. Highs will be hot in the lower 90s with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday, we could see the chance for a spotty shower or two, but for many of us it should be mostly dry. Highs will warm back into the middle and upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Our next chance for rain could come by next Monday and Tuesday.

