WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Quiet weather will persist for the ArkLaMiss today and the next few days as a dry airmass settles in place. Temperatures will still be warm into the lower 90’s but not as humid. This continues to add to the current fire threat as fire weather warnings will be in effect. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under burn bans.

The quiet pattern will change over the weekend as a low pressure system develops and rain chances increase into the start of next week. Looking at the tropics, hurricane Idalia has strengthened to a category 4 storm with winds reaching 130 mph as it makes landfall along the Florida bend this morning.