WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another hot day is in store for the ArkLaMiss. This morning will be mostly clear with a few clouds that could pop up this afternoon. Flow from the south and afternoon convection could produce a stray shower south of I-20, but overall rain chances stay around 10%. That will the same case for the remainder of the week with more heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

Rain chances slowly increase this weekend and into next week. This is expected to provide us some relief from these extreme heat conditions as temperatures fall to the lower 90’s for daytime highs next week.