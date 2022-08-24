WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/24/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! For today, we will see another chance for scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The rain for today will not be as widespread and most of us should be able to see longer breaks between showers. Either way, be sure to have the rain gear handy and use extra caution out on the roadways. Most of the ArkLaMiss will remain under an areal flood watch until 7 PM this evening. Temperatures will be a bit warmer this afternoon in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: A few showers will stay from late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows will settle back into the lower end of the 70s with cloudy skies and winds light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: This area of low pressure and frontal boundary will begin to slowly weaken through the second half of the work week. Rain chances will remain but will be a bit more isolated and scattered. Highs will continue to warm up little by little into the middle and upper 80s for the both Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will continue to taper off heading into the weekend, with the driest conditions arriving by Sunday. Highs will continue to stay very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows at night staying consistent in the lower to middle 70s. So far, it looks to be a mostly dry start for the new work week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX