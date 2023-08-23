WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – The extreme heat continues today and many places will start off muggy this morning across south Arkansas. Temperatures will be warming back up to the triple digits and excessive heat warnings will be in effect today. With the on going drought conditions and winds 5-15 mph, much of the region south of I-20 will continue to be under a critical fire threat.

A weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere could trigger a few pop up storms to close the week and into the weekend but widespread rain is not expected. Temperatures could be cooling off some next week with the passing of a cold front that could also spark up a few pop up showers and t-storms giving us a break from the excessive heat.