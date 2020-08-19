Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/19/20)

TODAY: Pleasant and dry conditions are here to stay this afternoon as high temperatures top into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Despite our high temperatures not being as hot as the last couple of days, remember to keep heat safety in mind. Stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen.

TONIGHT: This evening will be another quiet and mild one. Lows will settle back into the upper 60s with a few clouds in the sky and winds light from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: We can expect more sunshine to return for out Thursday as temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. A very weak disturbance just to our northeast will begin to bring rain chances back to the ArkLaMiss and Southeast USA starting tomorrow and into Friday. It will be very limited in coverage, so not everyone will see rainfall.

So far this weekend will be pleasant with highs in the lower 90s, but we will begin to see the heat and moisture return. This will lead to more humid conditions and an increased chance for more showers and storms. It will be a slow start, but it will pick up heading into next week.

