Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/18/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway to the weekend, and if you’ve been loving the rain these last couple of days, then this forecast is for you. With an upper level trough hanging over our region, it will continue to be the driving force for showers and storms this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected; just some periods of heavy rainfall and some lightning and thunder. Highs as a result will top into the lower 90s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: By the late evening, the last of the showers will start to wrap up for the day. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 74. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: The upper level trough will start to gradually lift of the northeast starting tomorrow, but it will continue to bring the chance for showers and storms. By Friday, the rain will start to let up and by the weekend, we are going to see drier conditions. Sunshine will also return, and this will increase our temperatures back into the middle and upper 90s for highs. The moist ground will also create some much more humid conditions. Heat safety will be important including hydration, wearing sunscreen, and limiting your time outdoors.

We do expect hot temperatures to stick around for the start of the new work week with maybe a small chance for showers returning by Tuesday.

