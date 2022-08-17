WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/17/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Temperatures for today will stay fairly hot in the middle 90s, but it will depend on who sees the shower activity and who doesn’t. We could start to see a broken line of showers and storms start to develop by the early afternoon, so some highs may only see the lower 90s while others may miss the rain completely and top into the upper 90s to near 100. There is a limited but isolated threat for a few strong or severe storms for this afternoon where winds up to 60 mph and possible small hail could be a concern.

TONIGHT: We could see on or two leftover showers late tonight while lows settle back into the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: A swath of showers and storms will begin to develop by Thursday morning and could continue into the afternoon. Highs will be rain-cooled in the 80s with cloudy skies. Another limited threat for a strong or severe storm is in place for mainly our southern parishes.

Rain will linger into Friday (this time non-severe as of now) with highs in the upper 80s. Conditions will briefly dry for our Saturday as skies will be partly cloudy. Sunday, rain chances will return with another possible disturbance and this trend may stick around to kick off the new work week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX