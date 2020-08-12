Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/12/20)

TODAY: Showers and storms will be back for today as high temperatures warm into the lower 90s. Depending on which areas see rainfall, some temperatures may be just slightly cooler and only top into the 80s. We are not expecting a threat for severe weather but heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and breezy winds at times could be likely. Make sure to keep an eye on the radar if you are going to be outdoors. When you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will stay mild and humid in the lower to middle 70s. A few showers and storms could stick around a little longer, especially heading into the early morning hours on Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Keep the rain gear handy for Thursday, as more storms are expected to develop by the afternoon. High temperatures will top into the lower 90s or cooler depending on the rainfall. This pattern will continue into Friday and Saturday, before we catch a small break by Sunday with temperatures warming back to the upper 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX