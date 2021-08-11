Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! If you are a fan of hot weather, you will like the forecast today. If you don’t, then you’re not going to be as happy. High temperatures will be very hot in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could be anywhere from 105 to 115, so heat advisories have been issued once again for today until 7 PM. Continue to keep heat safety in mind.

Also this afternoon, a few of our parishes could see a few spotty showers. Most of this activity will be across our far southern parishes and maybe a few for our eastern parishes.

TONIGHT: The showers will wrap up before the overnight hours as skies will begin to clear up. Lows will be very warm around 76 with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday and Friday will not be much different from what we could see today. Temperatures will be very hot in the upper 90s, skies will be partly cloudy, and a chance for a few spotty showers could be possible.

By this weekend, we could see an increase in instability and a potential weak front sweep through, which will be good conditions for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms to develop. No severe weather is expected, but there could be some periods of heavy rain and some lightning. As a result, our highs may be just a bit lower and near seasonal in the lower 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

