WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/10/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! You’re going to want to have the rain gear on hand again for today, as scattered showers and storms will be back for most of the early half of our day. No severe weather is anticipated much like yesterday, but heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and slightly breezy winds may be possible. Most of the heavy rain should start to slow down by the late afternoon, but we will continue to see a few isolated storms through the rest of our evening. Highs for today may range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TONIGHT: A few showers will linger from late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Lows will settle into the lower 70s with winds calm and skies cloudy.

LOOKING AHEAD: The front itself will push southward through the day on Thursday, allowing for a few more scattered storms to develop. Highs will top into the lower 90s while lows Thursday night settle into the lower 70s.

Rain chances will start to taper off on Friday and this will lead up to a mostly dry weekend ahead. By then, highs will be rebounding back into the middle and upper 90s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave remains in the open Atlantic with a 20% chance for development in the next 2 days and a 30% chance in the next 5 days.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

