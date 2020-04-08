Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/08/20)

TODAY: Temperatures this afternoon will be the warmest of the week topping in the upper 80s with a few getting close to the lower 90s, which could be record breaking for a few areas. Later this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop, some of which could produce strong winds and hail up to one inch in diameter (approximately golf ball size).

*Note: as of 5-7 A.M. this morning, the forecast models are not picking up on much precipitation as it was over the last couple of days. It is showing only one or two thunderstorms developing by later tonight around 10 PM. This could very well be the case, but we have plenty of low level moisture and daytime heating for thunderstorms later this afternoon, so just make sure to keep weather aware and we will continue to bring the latest updates with the forecast models.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will begin to wrap up around midnight tonight and lows will settle into the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the west at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will arrive just outside of the ArkLaMiss around midnight and will be moving on through by Thursday morning and afternoon. Conditions will stay rather quiet as highs will be much cooler in the lower 70s. A few showers will develop late Thursday behind the front for our southern parishes. By Friday we will catch a brief break from the rain before our next weather system moves in by Easter weekend.

