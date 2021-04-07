Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/07/21)

TODAY: Today we are tracking showers and storms with our next approaching cold front. Some storm activity will have the potential to be strong or severe. Early this morning, the Northeast ArkLaMiss did get issued under an enhanced (level 3) risk for this afternoon while the rest of the ArkLaMiss remains under a slight (level 2) risk. All weather types will be possible including damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated threat for tornadoes. We could start to see some shower activity develop by lunchtime and the last of the storms should be moving out by midnight on Thursday. You can look below for a possible time frame for storm arrival here in the ArkLaMiss.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

POSSIBLE STORM ARRIVAL TIMES FOR THE ARKLAMISS

TONIGHT: The last of the showers and storms will exit around midnight. Lows will be just slightly cooler in the upper 50s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be off to a quiet start as highs warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon. We are tracking more showers and storms to develop by late Thursday into early Friday. Some forecast models pick up on this activity while others do not.

Friday will be our next chance to see severe weather. The entire ArkLaMiss is under a slight (level 2) risk where all weather types will once again be possible. We do expect storms to stay through Friday and continue into early Saturday.

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

Sunday looks to be our only dry day ahead. Highs will be warm in the lower 80s. By Monday more showers and storms will arrive with our next weather system. No word on any threat for severe weather for these days.

Have a great Wednesday! Stay weather aware.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX