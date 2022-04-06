WEST MONROE, LA. – 904/06/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! The early half of our day will start off cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 70s. We do expect a weak cold front to arrive by the mid to late morning, and it will bring a chance for a few isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder through the early afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Once the front moves through, winds will pick up out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and skies will slowly begin to clear up.

TONIGHT: Cooler air will filter in overnight, dropping our lows back into the upper 40s. Skies will stay clear with winds staying out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will finally see some drier and sunnier weather starting tomorrow. Because of the cold front, our highs will be just a bit lower in the lower 70s for the afternoon as winds stay breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Lows Thursday night will cool back into the 40s. Friday will not bee too different except high temperatures will settle into the upper 60s.

The weekend will be nice as highs rebound back into the 70s and 80s. We might see a few clouds move back in but rain chances will hold off until late Sunday into Monday. No word yet if severe weather will be a concern for the ArkLaMiss.

