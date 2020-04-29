Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/29/20)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be wrapping up by later this morning as the cold front makes its final sweep. Cloud cover will slowly break down through the rest of the day, allowing for sunshine to return. Highs will be just a smidge cooler than the last couple of days in the upper 70s, as winds are expected to be breezy this afternoon out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will stay quiet overnight as lows settle back into the lower to middle 50s. Skies will be clear as winds remains slightly breezy at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The dry weather will continue for your Thursday as highs warm into the lower 80s. An area of high pressure off towards our west will remain in control and will keep our skies rather sunny. Friday will be fairly similar to Thursday, and the upcoming weekend looks to be a tad warmer. Highs for Saturday and Sunday could top anywhere from the upper 80s or even lower 90s.

