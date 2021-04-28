Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/28/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We do expect another warm day ahead with highs this afternoon in the middle to upper 80s under cloudy skies. A few isolated showers could be possible for the late afternoon and early evening. Winds will stay out of the south and breezy at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will stay fairly muggy and warm with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will back off just a bit at 5-10 mph and some light drizzle could be possible as the our next cold front approaches.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Thursday, the cold front will arrive and bring scattered showers and storms with it for the late afternoon and evening. There is a low risk for some thunderstorms to become briefly strong or severe. The Northwest ArkLaMiss is under a marginal (level 1) risk for some strong winds and small hail. Although the threat is low, a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will be just slightly lower in the lower 80s.

The last of the showers will wrap up early Friday morning, leaving the rest of the day to dry out and slowly clear up. Peaks of sunshine will return for the afternoon with high temperatures cooler in the lower 70s, while lows at night cool back into the upper 50s.

Saturday will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies with highs warm in the upper 70s. Showers will return by Sunday. Conditions will dry out for the start of the new work week with temperatures warming back into the lower to upper 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

