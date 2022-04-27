WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/27/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week and the weather (hopefully) is going to make most of us smile this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine through the course of the day while highs may be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the east and northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight into Thursday morning. Winds will be calm while lows settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will exit our region to the east for Thursday. This will redirect our winds back out of the southeast, which will lead to a slow increase in moisture but also a warm up for our temperatures. Highs will return back to the lower 80s for Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies while lows will improve into the upper 50s Thursday night.

This trend will continue into Friday with highs around 86 under partly cloudy skies. By the weekend, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase. Most chances range from 20-30% and severe weather is not expected at this time.

These rain chances may continue into the start of our new work week. Right now, a small portion of South Arkansas is under a 15% chance for some strong to severe weather, but we will continue to watch closely.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

