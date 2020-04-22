Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/22/20)

TODAY: Be sure to stay weather aware this afternoon. Our next weather system will arrive, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the ArkLamiss. The Storm Prediction Center now has the entire viewing area under an enhanced risk (level 3/5). Some could have the potential to produce strong winds, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out either, and numerous parishes have been issued under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday morning at 7 AM. Make sure you have a plan in place for you and your family and make sure to have numerous ways of receiving weather alerts. Charge any electronic devices that you may need in case of a power outage.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Enhanced Risk

Flash Flood Watches for the ArkLaMiss

Plan/Prepare: What you need to know

TONIGHT: Cold front will sweep through overnight, and this will slowly diminish the threat for severe weather, but a few thunderstorms could stick around a bit longer. Lows will settle into the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The last remaining showers will wrap up around 6 AM Thursday morning. Afterwards, drier air will settle in making for a very pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. A weak front is expected to move in by Friday, bringing one last round of showers to our area before the weekend.

It looks like we will finally catch a dry, pleasant weekend with skies stay mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will continue to see a nice warm up back into the 80s by next week as conditions stay dry and skies stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Have a great Wednesday. Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX