Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/21/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Thanks to the cold front, we are going to trend cooler for this afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will stay breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern, so our skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny.

TONIGHT: Expect lows tonight to cool back into the lower 40s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will look a bit warmer with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies and winds returning back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Our next weather system will arrive by Friday, bringing shower and thunderstorm chances for the afternoon and evening. There will be a possible threat for some strong to severe weather, with most of the ArkLaMiss under a slight (level 2) risk with South Arkansas under a marginal (level 1) risk. We will continue to monitor this over the next couple of days.

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

Rain will continue into early Saturday with drier conditions moving back in late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will stay warm in the 70s for the afternoon with lows in the 50s and 60s during the overnight hours.

Next week will start off dry with Monday looking partly cloudy with highs warming into the lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms looks to return by Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

