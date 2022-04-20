WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/20/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! A weak disturbance will move through the ArkLaMiss today, bringing a few scattered showers and storms from the late morning into the afternoon. We could see some brief moderate to heavy rainfall, some breezy winds, and a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is NOT expected. Skies will stay mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be slightly breezy at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: The rain should be over by the time we head into the overnight hours. Skies will be cloudy with lows mild in the 60s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: As we wrap up the work week for both Thursday and Friday, an upper level ridge will start to build in. This will keep our weather conditions dry and quiet, but it will also bring a pretty nice warm up back to the area. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures may even reach the upper 80s by this upcoming weekend. It wouldn’t be surprising if we see a few local areas reach the lower 90s! If you have outdoor plans, make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. By late Sunday, we could see a few isolated storms return with an approaching cold front. Storms may stay through Monday; no word yet if severe weather will be an issue. Highs by then will be cooling back into the 70s by next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX