Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/01/20)

TODAY: It may be April Fool’s Day, but there is no fooling with this forecast today. It is going to be a beautiful one. There will be plenty of sunshine for everyone this afternoon as high temperatures will return to the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be light from the east anywhere from 2-5 mph.

TONIGHT: As high pressure moves to our east, cloud cover will slowly begin to build back in later this evening and overnight. Lows will be cool once again in the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Clouds will be back by Thursday, but conditions will stay nice and dry and temperatures will stay warm in the middle 70s. By Friday, our next weather system will arrive, bringing showers and thunderstorms back to the area. We can expect this activity to continue into the weekend, although Sunday could be the nicest day with just a few spotty showers possible. So far, we are not expecting any severe weather for the weekend.

Storm activity will pick up a bit more for early next week as highs will continue to warm up into the lower 80s. There is no word of possible severe weather next week either, but we will be sure to let you know when we get a better picture.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX