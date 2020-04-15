Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/15/20)

TODAY: Thanks to an area of high pressure, sunny skies will prevail once again and we will begin to see an improvement with our temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be more mild in the upper 60s with much lighter winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be cool once again in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will stay clear and winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Thursday, the high pressure system will move off towards the east. Winds will begin to return out of the east and the southeast, which will aid in our warming trend. High temperatures will improve back into the lower 70s. This will be just below our average for this time of the year.

Friday will be fairly similar with just a few more clouds and an approaching weak cold front. This cold front will not do much except bring a few spotty showers and a slight cool down for the start of the weekend.

By Saturday, it will be rather pleasant with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy conditions. By late night, a few isolated showers could move into the area, which could lead to a few thunderstorms as we head into Sunday. At this time, no severe weather is expected.

Have a great Wednesday! Stay safe.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX