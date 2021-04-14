Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/14/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through our work week. Showers and storms can be expected through most of the morning and early afternoon as the cold front pushes south. There is a low end risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms for our southern parishes, where damaging winds and hail look to be the main concerns. Any storms that become severe should be very isolated and short-lived. This activity should be wrapping up sometime around 12 PM – 1 PM. The rest of our day will be cloudy and our high temperatures will be cooler in the middle 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: The rain will move back in by late tonight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Most of this will take place across our southern parishes. Lows will fall back into the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and storms will continue until the mid morning on Thursday before dissipating for the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More showers will move back in late Thursday into Friday with our next disturbance.

Expect rain to continue on and off through most of our Friday. As of right now, no severe weather is expected for Friday. Highs will be cooler in the lower to middle 60s. The last of the rain will move out by late Friday into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Our weekend ahead does look to stay dry with a bit more sunshine returning. Highs will stay in the 60s during the day and lows at night will fall into the 40s and 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

