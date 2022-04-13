WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/13/22)

TODAY: Another round for strong to severe weather will be possible today. We will see showers and storms develop out ahead of our next cold front from the morning into the afternoon with another possible line develop along and behind the cold front by the late afternoon. Our severe weather outlook for today has almost the entire ArkLaMiss under a level 3 enhanced risk with some of our South Arkansas Counties under a level 4 moderate risk. Damaging winds, pockets of large hail up to 1 inch and a chance for an isolated tornado will be hazards to consider and keep in mind for today. Make sure you have those different ways or receiving weather updates.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook Day 1 : Wednesday – Early Thursday

TONIGHT: The last of the rain should begin to wrap up around 10 PM later tonight as skies will begin to clear. Cool air behind the front will settle in and our temperatures will show for it as we dip back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will shift out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be our only quiet day for the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Winds will be steady at 5-10 mph out of the northeast.

By Friday, temperatures will warm back into the lower 80s with a few chance for spotty to isolated showers. More storms will be possible for this weekend, so keep this in mind for any outdoor Easter activities you may be participating in. Right now, no severe weather is expected for this weekend and we probably won’t see drier conditions until the early half of next work week.

Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX