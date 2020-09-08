Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/08/20)

TODAY: We are in store for another hot day here in the ArkLaMiss as high temperatures will top into the lower to middle 90s. Our sky will remain mostly sunny with winds from the southeast. There is a very, very small chance for a stray shower by the late afternoon, but a majority of us will be staying dry.

TONIGHT: Temperatures overnight will stay around normal for this time of the year in the lower 70s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday is anticipated to be another hot one with highs in the lower 90s, but a cold front to our west will begin its approach. Ahead of this front, a few isolated showers and storms could fire up for a few of us by the late afternoon. These storms should be short-lived and not widespread.

Heading into Thursday, temperatures will stay seasonal in the lower 90s as more isolated chances for showers and storms return to the forecast. As of now, we are not expecting severe weather, but a few downpours could be possible at times. It looks like this trend could be staying through the rest of the work week and most likely into the upcoming weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

