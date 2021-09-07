Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/07/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a great Labor Day, especially with the very nice weather we did see. Today is going to be very similar with highs warming back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, bringing in some slightly drier air, making it feel less humid outside.

TONIGHT: Lows will fall back into the 60s overnight with skies clear to mostly clear. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front is set to sweep through the ArkLaMiss by Wednesday mid to late afternoon. It is expected to be a dry front, so no rain is anticipated. This front will bring another round of slightly cooler and slightly drier air. Although temperatures will not drop a whole lot, highs will be around seasonal in the lower 90s while lows at night will fall into the upper 60s.

High pressure will stay in control of our weather pattern for the next several days. The rest of the work week and into the weekend looks to stay dry with highs in the lower 90s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. A small chance for a spotty shower could return as early as Monday of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

