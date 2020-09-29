Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/29/20)

TODAY: It is going to be a beautiful and pleasant day ahead of us! High temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s by this afternoon. An area of high pressure to our west will keep our winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, and it will also keep our skies nice and sunny!

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear for later this evening and overnight tonight. Low temperatures will cool back into the lower to middle 50s with calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Wednesday, weather conditions will stay rather sunny with high temperatures warming back into the lower 80s for the afternoon. High pressure will remain in control and keep clouds and rain chances away.

Temperatures will stay warm in the 80s for Thursday, but we are watching for another weak front to move in Thursday and into Friday. This front will be dry, but it will bring another round of cooler air. This will drop our temperatures back into the 70s for highs as we head into the weekend.

