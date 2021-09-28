Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/28/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning with a few clouds with temperatures mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Later this afternoon, high temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s with a chance for scattered showers and storms. No severe weather is expected but some brief heavy rain, lightning, and thunder could be possible. Activity will start to dissipate a little bit later on this evening.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers and storms could be possible for the overnight hours, but it will be mainly cloudy with winds light out of the south. Lows will fall near 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be another day to have the rain gear within reach as more widespread showers and storms are anticipated through much of the afternoon. Again, the threat for severe weather is very very low, but some storms may produce heavy rain and some breezy winds along with lightning and thunder. Highs will settle near 84.

Keep the rain gear within reach over the rest of the work week as showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will continue to top into the middle to upper 80s while lows settle into 60s and 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX