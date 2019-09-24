Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/24/19)

TODAY: The frontal boundary that brought showers and thunderstorms to the Northern ArkLaMiss yesterday has stalled out. This provides us with enough lift to bring another round of activity for this afternoon. Much like yesterday, most of this activity will be to the north of I-20, and it will impact those areas from the early afternoon and into the evening. Highs will also still be hot, but not as hot as we have seen, in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Late tonight, showers and thunderstorms will clear up with the possibility of one or two stray showers leftover. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Drier conditions will begin to settle in as the front starts to dissipate. Wednesday and Thursday could see one or two spotty showers, but it is not expect to be widespread and should be very minimal and brief. Highs will remain in the lower 90s for the rest of the work week. Saturday looks to be our best day to see another round of possible thunderstorm activity.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer for any kind of fall weather. Highs will remain in the lower 90s heading into the new work week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX