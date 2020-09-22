Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/22/20)

TODAY: Happy first day of Fall! Fall will officially begin at 8:31 AM local time later this morning. A few of us (especially in South Arkansas) will be waking up to some light showers this morning, while the rest of us start cloudy and dry. We do anticipate rain chances to return throughout the work day ahead as bands of moisture from Tropical Storm Beta sweep through, so be sure to keep an umbrella or rain jacket with you. Highs will struggle to warm up today, so temperatures could range anywhere from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will continue into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall back just a bit into the lower 60s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will stick around as we head into the middle of the work week as high temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 70s. Starting Thursday, rain chances will begin to taper off while at the same time temperatures are expected to start warming up. Highs will gradually warm into the upper 70s and eventually back into the 80s for the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday! Stay dry!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX