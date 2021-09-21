Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/21/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s cold front day! Despite this, it looks like it will be another very warm day with most areas seeing highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on the timing of the cold front. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop around lunchtime and continue through the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through. Winds will start off out of the south and southwest but will eventually be redirected out of the north behind the front. Severe weather is not expected, but a few thunderstorms may produce some gusty winds and some heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain should exit around 9 PM this evening. Overnight, skies will continue to clear up as the front continues eastward and cooler air will start to settle in. Lows overnight will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday is the first day of fall (it will officially begin at 2:21 PM in the afternoon). High pressure at the surface to our north will keep our weather pleasant for the next several days. It will direct our winds out of the north, which will filter in the cooler and drier air. High temperatures will settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s with sunny skies. Lows overnight will fall nice and cool into the 50s.

This weather trend will continue through the rest of the work week. A few clouds will return as early as this weekend while temperatures warm up a bit into the middle 80s. Conditions look to stay nice and dry.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

