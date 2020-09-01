Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/01/20)

TODAY: Hot and humid conditions are back for today. High temperatures will top into the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies and winds breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A very weak front will arrive by the late afternoon and early evening, and this could bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Northwest ArkLaMiss. There is a very low end risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, which could produce gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will dry out as we head into the late evening. Lows will stay very warm in the middle to upper 70s and muggy conditions will be here to stay. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another weak disturbance will bring another round of isolated showers and storms for Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will stay hot in the middle 90s and conditions will stay humid. This pattern will continue throughout the rest of the work week, as we will see a series of weak disturbances roll through the ArkLaMiss, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

Some (hopefully) good news though. It seems that by the middle of next week, a good chunk of the nation could see their first taste of fall. Cooler air will settle in, and this will keep our temperatures below average and it could also bring some more comfortable conditions. This is definitely something that we could look forward to as we start off the month of September.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX